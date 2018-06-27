Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Weather Warnings

Forecasters are predicting that temperatures could hit close to record breaking highs here over the next 48 hours leading to warnings of water shortgages and the increasing threat of forest and gorse fires

EU Summit

An EU leaders summit that was set to be dominated by Brexit now looks certain to be focused on...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Broadband Landmark

The Minister for communications Denis Naughten has welcomed Virgin Media's announcment  that it's...

Wednesday, 27 June 2018

TD Michael Lowry Hit With Fine

Found guilty of incorrect tax return - Independent TD Michael Lowry is fined 15 thousand euro. His...

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Irish Ferries Customers Face More Cancellations

More troubled waters - Irish Ferries cancels its Ulysses sailings out of Dublin Port - for technical...

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

The New Garda Commisioner Is Unveiled

Drew Harris is moving from his current job as the PSNI's Deputy Chief Constable  

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

New Garda Commissioner Announced

The Minister for Justice has just announced in the last few minutes that the Government has agreed to...

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Trump Tax

Donald Trump says he's sticking to his 'America First' trade strategy, including the introduction of...

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Calls for action over evictions

The Housing Minister is today facing fresh calls to take action over the mass eviction of tenants

Tuesday, 26 June 2018
3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Garda CRI alerts about missing children to appear on Facebook users' newsfeeds from today. I'll have details on #3News at 12.30

12:24 PM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Facebook and Gardai announce plans to distribute Child Rescue Ireland alerts on Facebook feeds #3News t.co/cJVXL0dy6C

9:07 AM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Donald Trump hails tremendous victory after US Supreme Court upholds his travel ban-join me for the first… t.co/g7wM7LYDd4

6:50 AM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

US President Donald Trump has labelled the US Supreme Court's decision to uphold his travel ban as a tremendous victory.

6:33 AM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The heatwave is set to continue today as the country basks in summer sunshine, with temperatures forecast to high 30 degrees in places.

6:32 AM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Ireland is to take in around 25 migrants stranded on a boat near the coast of Malta.

6:32 AM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Nearly 1 in 5 complaints about doctors last year related to communication issues, according to the Medical Council's annual report for 2017.

6:32 AM - 27 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Prosecutors and defence lawyers in the trial of 2 women accused of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estran… t.co/mgQpyLzePr

6:31 AM - 27 Jun 18