Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Monday, 25 June 2018

Friday, 22 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Friday, 22 June 2018

Thursday, 21st June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Wednesday, 20th June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Tuesday, 19 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Monday, 18 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Monday, 18 June 2018

Tuesday, 12th June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Monday, 11th June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Monday, 11 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

"This has all the appearance of being as good as the summers of 1996 and 1975" - Locals say business is booming alo… t.co/w51PIroksS

10:25 PM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/YoWUzf5IKr

7:00 PM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Statement from @Irish_Ferries over cancellation of Ulysses sailings. t.co/qm6W4K2TXW

5:37 PM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/iRJcXzLvSl

5:03 PM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@ZaraKing
Follow

Temperatures set to hit 27 degrees today. Glorious sunshine in #Tramore this afternoon. More on @3NewsIreland at 5:… t.co/649BLddtrZ

5:00 PM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On #3news at 5:30: - Disruption as Irish Ferries cancels Ulysses sailings until further notice. - Michael Lowry fi… t.co/A4JOi0nJRH

4:54 PM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

BREAKING: Independent TD for Tipperary Michael Lowry has received a €15,000 fine, and fined his company Garuda Ltd a sum of €10,000 #3NEWS

4:45 PM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/oZiBwrab5e

3:03 PM - 26 Jun 18