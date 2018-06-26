TD Michael Lowry Hit With Fine

Found guilty of incorrect tax return - Independent TD Michael Lowry is fined 15 thousand euro. His company must pay ten thousand euro.
More troubled waters - Irish Ferries cancels its Ulysses sailings out of Dublin Port - for technical...
Drew Harris is moving from his current job as the PSNI's Deputy Chief Constable
The Minister for Justice has just announced in the last few minutes that the Government has agreed to...
Donald Trump says he's sticking to his 'America First' trade strategy, including the introduction of...
The Housing Minister is today facing fresh calls to take action over the mass eviction of tenants
7 hurt, 2 critically, after a car accidentally crashes into mourners outside a funeral mass in...
A 17 year old appears in court charged with the murder of Adam Muldoon in a Dublin park at the weekend
Snapped up - all the tickets for the Pope's visit to Knock Shrine next month are gone
Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/YoWUzf5IKr
Statement from @Irish_Ferries over cancellation of Ulysses sailings. t.co/qm6W4K2TXW
Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/iRJcXzLvSl
Temperatures set to hit 27 degrees today. Glorious sunshine in #Tramore this afternoon. More on @3NewsIreland at 5:… t.co/649BLddtrZ
On #3news at 5:30: - Disruption as Irish Ferries cancels Ulysses sailings until further notice. - Michael Lowry fi… t.co/A4JOi0nJRH
BREAKING: Independent TD for Tipperary Michael Lowry has received a €15,000 fine, and fined his company Garuda Ltd a sum of €10,000 #3NEWS
Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/oZiBwrab5e
The Trump administration says it's looking for a permanent solution to stop illegal immigration at its borders, bec… t.co/vmxFL2St1C