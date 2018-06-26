Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

TD Michael Lowry Hit With Fine

Found guilty of incorrect tax return - Independent TD Michael Lowry is fined 15 thousand euro. His company must pay ten thousand euro.

Irish Ferries Customers Face More Cancellations

More troubled waters - Irish Ferries cancels its Ulysses sailings out of Dublin Port - for technical...

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

The New Garda Commisioner Is Unveiled

Drew Harris is moving from his current job as the PSNI's Deputy Chief Constable  

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

New Garda Commissioner Announced

The Minister for Justice has just announced in the last few minutes that the Government has agreed to...

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Trump Tax

Donald Trump says he's sticking to his 'America First' trade strategy, including the introduction of...

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Calls for action over evictions

The Housing Minister is today facing fresh calls to take action over the mass eviction of tenants

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Tragic Crash Outside Church

7 hurt, 2 critically, after a car accidentally crashes into mourners outside a funeral mass in...

Monday, 25 June 2018

Adam Muldoon Murder

A 17 year old appears in court charged with the murder of Adam Muldoon in a Dublin park at the weekend

Monday, 25 June 2018

The Pope Is A Sell Out

Snapped up - all the tickets for the Pope's visit to Knock Shrine next month are gone  

Monday, 25 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/YoWUzf5IKr

7:00 PM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Statement from @Irish_Ferries over cancellation of Ulysses sailings. t.co/qm6W4K2TXW

5:37 PM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/iRJcXzLvSl

5:03 PM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@ZaraKing
Follow

Temperatures set to hit 27 degrees today. Glorious sunshine in #Tramore this afternoon. More on @3NewsIreland at 5:… t.co/649BLddtrZ

5:00 PM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On #3news at 5:30: - Disruption as Irish Ferries cancels Ulysses sailings until further notice. - Michael Lowry fi… t.co/A4JOi0nJRH

4:54 PM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

BREAKING: Independent TD for Tipperary Michael Lowry has received a €15,000 fine, and fined his company Garuda Ltd a sum of €10,000 #3NEWS

4:45 PM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/oZiBwrab5e

3:03 PM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Trump administration says it's looking for a permanent solution to stop illegal immigration at its borders, bec… t.co/vmxFL2St1C

6:51 AM - 26 Jun 18