Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Tuesday, 26th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Monday, 25th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - multiple injuries in a Dublin crash.

Monday, 25 June 2018

Friday, 22nd June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geralsine Lynagh

Friday, 22 June 2018

Thursday, 21st June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the killing of Gary Hutch.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Wednesday, 20th June

The former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Tuesday, 19th June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the Minister, the watchdog and the whistleblower.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Monday, 18th June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - another fatality on our roads.

Monday, 18 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 15 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 14 June 2018
The Trump administration says it's looking for a permanent solution to stop illegal immigration at its borders, bec… t.co/vmxFL2St1C

6:51 AM - 26 Jun 18

US President Donald Trump has criticised the Harley Davidson motorcycle firm over its plans to move production away… t.co/D59npGv1Td

6:51 AM - 26 Jun 18

A number of people are still being treated in hospital after being hit by a car in the grounds of a church in Clond… t.co/rqtheTyYCg

6:50 AM - 26 Jun 18

The sizzling summer weather is set to continue today across the country with experts predicting it could last for at least another week.

6:49 AM - 26 Jun 18

A container ship carrying more than 100 migrants has finally been allowed to dock in the Italian city of Sicily.

6:49 AM - 26 Jun 18

Clashes between far right demonstrators and police continued late into the night in Greece as part of the on-going… t.co/zZQfD3RhG6

6:49 AM - 26 Jun 18

Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/6LwN57caEV

7:06 PM - 25 Jun 18

Here's your @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/sOT76nxogj

5:04 PM - 25 Jun 18