Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Trump Tax

Donald Trump says he's sticking to his 'America First' trade strategy, including the introduction of tarrifs on certain imports

New Garda Commissioner Announced

The Minister for Justice has just announced in the last few minutes that the Government has agreed to...

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Calls for action over evictions

The Housing Minister is today facing fresh calls to take action over the mass eviction of tenants

Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Tragic Crash Outside Church

7 hurt, 2 critically, after a car accidentally crashes into mourners outside a funeral mass in...

Monday, 25 June 2018

Adam Muldoon Murder

A 17 year old appears in court charged with the murder of Adam Muldoon in a Dublin park at the weekend

Monday, 25 June 2018

The Pope Is A Sell Out

Snapped up - all the tickets for the Pope's visit to Knock Shrine next month are gone  

Monday, 25 June 2018

Car crash in Clondalkin

Seven people have been injured after a car crashed into mass goers at a church in West Dublin this...

Monday, 25 June 2018

Weather warning for high temperatures

A weather warning is in place with temperatures in many parts of the country set to approach record...

Monday, 25 June 2018

17 year old arrested for murder of Adam Muldoon

A 17 year old boy has appeared before the Children's Court in the last hour, charged with the murder...

Monday, 25 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Trump administration says it's looking for a permanent solution to stop illegal immigration at its borders, bec… t.co/vmxFL2St1C

6:51 AM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

US President Donald Trump has criticised the Harley Davidson motorcycle firm over its plans to move production away… t.co/D59npGv1Td

6:51 AM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A number of people are still being treated in hospital after being hit by a car in the grounds of a church in Clond… t.co/rqtheTyYCg

6:50 AM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The sizzling summer weather is set to continue today across the country with experts predicting it could last for at least another week.

6:49 AM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A container ship carrying more than 100 migrants has finally been allowed to dock in the Italian city of Sicily.

6:49 AM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Clashes between far right demonstrators and police continued late into the night in Greece as part of the on-going… t.co/zZQfD3RhG6

6:49 AM - 26 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/6LwN57caEV

7:06 PM - 25 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/sOT76nxogj

5:04 PM - 25 Jun 18