Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Singapore

Mixed martial arts action from the Singapore Indoor Stadium with the feature bout being Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone v Leon 'Rocky' Edwards

TV3 Sport
@TV3SportIreland
RESULT 5.35 @Ascot The Queen Alexandra Stakes 🏆 1⃣ Pallasator 11-2 2⃣ Renneti 66-1 3⃣ Count Octave 4-1

5:48 PM - 23 Jun 18

TV3 Sport
@TV3SportIreland
Our #RoyalAscot coverage continues over on @3eIreland now ▶️ Join us for the final race of the day from @Ascot 🏇

5:25 PM - 23 Jun 18

TV3 Sport
@TV3SportIreland
RESULT 5.00 @Ascot The Wokingham Stakes 🏆 1⃣ Bacchus 33-1 2⃣ Dreamfield 2-1 f 3⃣ Major Jumbo 22-1 #RoyalAscot 🏇

5:07 PM - 23 Jun 18

TV3 Sport
@TV3SportIreland
RESULT 4.20 @Ascot The Diamond Jubilee Stakes 🏆 1⃣ Merchant Navy 4-1 2⃣ City Light 12-1 3⃣ Bound For Nowhere 16-1

4:30 PM - 23 Jun 18

TV3 Sport
@TV3SportIreland
RESULT 3.40 @Ascot The Windor Castle Stakes 🏆 1⃣ Soldier's Call 12-1 2⃣ Sabre 12-1 3⃣ Dom Carlos 16-1 #RoyalAscot

3:54 PM - 23 Jun 18

TV3 Sport
@TV3SportIreland
RESULT 3.05 @Ascot The Hardwicke Stakes🏆 1⃣ Crystal Ocean 4-7 f 2⃣ Red Verdon 33-1 3⃣ Cliffs Of Moher 10-1

3:11 PM - 23 Jun 18

TV3 Sport
@TV3SportIreland
RESULT 2.30 @Ascot The Chesham Stakes 🏆 1⃣ Arthur Kitt 13-2 2⃣ Nate The Great 11-1 3⃣ Duke Of Hazzard 25-1

2:37 PM - 23 Jun 18

TV3 Sport
@TV3SportIreland
And we're off 🏇🏇🏇 Day 5⃣ of #RoyalAscot starts now... Live on @TV3Ireland📺 & 3player📲

1:34 PM - 23 Jun 18