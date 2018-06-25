Adam Muldoon Murder

A 17 year old appears in court charged with the murder of Adam Muldoon in a Dublin park at the weekend
Snapped up - all the tickets for the Pope's visit to Knock Shrine next month are gone
Seven people have been injured after a car crashed into mass goers at a church in West Dublin this...
A weather warning is in place with temperatures in many parts of the country set to approach record...
A 17 year old boy has appeared before the Children's Court in the last hour, charged with the murder...
The Special Criminal Court has heard chilling details of the conversation between two men who were...
A man charged with the rape of a tourist in a West Dublin park this week threatened to slice her face...
Gardai investigating the murder of a Polish man Mikolai Wilks in County Cork are now believed to be...
Turkey's President Recep Erdogan has won another term in office, with almost 53% of the vote.
86 people are reported to have been killed in Nigeria during clashes between mostly Muslim herders and Christian farmers.
A youth remains in Garda custody this morning in connection with the murder of 23 year old Adam Muldoon in Dublin.
Syrian President Bashar al Assad says Syria has not possessed chemical weapons since it got rid of them five years ago.
