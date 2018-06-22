Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Monday, 25 June 2018

Monday, 25th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - multiple injuries in a Dublin crash.

Friday, 22nd June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geralsine Lynagh

Friday, 22 June 2018

Thursday, 21st June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the killing of Gary Hutch.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Wednesday, 20th June

The former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Tuesday, 19th June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the Minister, the watchdog and the whistleblower.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Monday, 18th June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - another fatality on our roads.

Monday, 18 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 15 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 14 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 13 June 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Turkey's President Recep Erdogan has won another term in office, with almost 53% of the vote.

6:08 AM - 25 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

86 people are reported to have been killed in Nigeria during clashes between mostly Muslim herders and Christian farmers.

6:07 AM - 25 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A youth remains in Garda custody this morning in connection with the murder of 23 year old Adam Muldoon in Dublin.

6:07 AM - 25 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Syrian President Bashar al Assad says Syria has not possessed chemical weapons since it got rid of them five years ago.

6:07 AM - 25 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has announced details of the Back to School Clothing and Footwear… t.co/VxyEvwrphj

6:07 AM - 25 Jun 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

A youth has been arrested in connection with the murder of 23 year old Adam Muldoon in Tallaght on Saturday morning… t.co/7MICjLxKy3

5:24 PM - 24 Jun 18

3News
@clairemayregan
Follow

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was among those attending a state ceremony in Dublin Castle to mark the 60th anniversary… t.co/VkOwVFk8HG

5:24 PM - 24 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Coming up at 530 this evening: - Youth in custody over murder of 23 year old Adam Muldoon in Tallaght - Gardai inve… t.co/YtZzN0ov4L

5:20 PM - 24 Jun 18