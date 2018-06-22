Monday, 25th June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - multiple injuries in a Dublin crash.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geralsine Lynagh
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the killing of Gary Hutch.
The former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the Minister, the watchdog and the whistleblower.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - another fatality on our roads.
Turkey's President Recep Erdogan has won another term in office, with almost 53% of the vote.
86 people are reported to have been killed in Nigeria during clashes between mostly Muslim herders and Christian farmers.
A youth remains in Garda custody this morning in connection with the murder of 23 year old Adam Muldoon in Dublin.
Syrian President Bashar al Assad says Syria has not possessed chemical weapons since it got rid of them five years ago.
The Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has announced details of the Back to School Clothing and Footwear… t.co/VxyEvwrphj
A youth has been arrested in connection with the murder of 23 year old Adam Muldoon in Tallaght on Saturday morning… t.co/7MICjLxKy3
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was among those attending a state ceremony in Dublin Castle to mark the 60th anniversary… t.co/VkOwVFk8HG
Coming up at 530 this evening: - Youth in custody over murder of 23 year old Adam Muldoon in Tallaght - Gardai inve… t.co/YtZzN0ov4L