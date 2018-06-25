Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Monday, 25 June 2018

Weather warning for high temperatures

A weather warning is in place with temperatures in many parts of the country set to approach record highs in the coming days.  

Car crash in Clondalkin

Seven people have been injured after a car crashed into mass goers at a church in West Dublin this...

Monday, 25 June 2018

17 year old arrested for murder of Adam Muldoon

A 17 year old boy has appeared before the Children's Court in the last hour, charged with the murder...

Monday, 25 June 2018

Court hears chilling conversation between two men arrested on way way to carry out hit

The Special Criminal Court has heard chilling details of the conversation between two men who were...

Friday, 22 June 2018

Man charged with rape is alleged to have threatened to slice woman's face

A man charged with the rape of a tourist in a West Dublin park this week threatened to slice her face...

Friday, 22 June 2018

Gardai believed to be following definite line of inquiry in Cork murder

Gardai investigating the murder of a Polish man Mikolai Wilks in County Cork are now believed to be...

Friday, 22 June 2018

Trade Wars

The 'you tax ours and we'll tax yours' approach to international trade continues today, with the EU...

Friday, 22 June 2018

Murder Investigation

Gardaí investigating the murder of Polish man Mikolai Wilks in County Cork are now believed to...

Friday, 22 June 2018

Papal Visit

More details about the Papal visit to Ireland, and most importantly, how to get a ticket have been...

Friday, 22 June 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Turkey's President Recep Erdogan has won another term in office, with almost 53% of the vote.

6:08 AM - 25 Jun 18

6:08 AM - 25 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

86 people are reported to have been killed in Nigeria during clashes between mostly Muslim herders and Christian farmers.

6:07 AM - 25 Jun 18

6:07 AM - 25 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A youth remains in Garda custody this morning in connection with the murder of 23 year old Adam Muldoon in Dublin.

6:07 AM - 25 Jun 18

6:07 AM - 25 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Syrian President Bashar al Assad says Syria has not possessed chemical weapons since it got rid of them five years ago.

6:07 AM - 25 Jun 18

6:07 AM - 25 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has announced details of the Back to School Clothing and Footwear…

6:07 AM - 25 Jun 18

6:07 AM - 25 Jun 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

A youth has been arrested in connection with the murder of 23 year old Adam Muldoon in Tallaght on Saturday morning…

5:24 PM - 24 Jun 18

5:24 PM - 24 Jun 18

3News
@clairemayregan
Follow

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was among those attending a state ceremony in Dublin Castle to mark the 60th anniversary…

5:24 PM - 24 Jun 18

5:24 PM - 24 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Coming up at 530 this evening: - Youth in custody over murder of 23 year old Adam Muldoon in Tallaght - Gardai inve…

5:20 PM - 24 Jun 18

5:20 PM - 24 Jun 18