Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Sunday, 24 June 2018

Sunday, 24 June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Geraldine Lynagh.

Friday, 22 June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 22 June 2018

Thursday, 21st June

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - gardai investigating the murder of Micolai Wilks in Co Cork raid a...

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Wednesday, 20th June

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a six year jail sentence for David Drumm 

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Tuesday, 19 June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Monday, 18 June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Monday, 18 June 2018

Sunday, 17 June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Sunday, 17 June 2018

Saturday, 16 June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Saturday, 16 June 2018

Friday, 15th June

An 18 year old has been taken in for questioning over the discovery of Cameron Reilly's body in...

Friday, 15 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

A youth has been arrested in connection with the murder of 23 year old Adam Muldoon in Tallaght on Saturday morning… t.co/7MICjLxKy3

5:24 PM - 24 Jun 18

3News
@clairemayregan
Follow

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was among those attending a state ceremony in Dublin Castle to mark the 60th anniversary… t.co/VkOwVFk8HG

5:24 PM - 24 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Coming up at 530 this evening: - Youth in custody over murder of 23 year old Adam Muldoon in Tallaght - Gardai inve… t.co/YtZzN0ov4L

5:20 PM - 24 Jun 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News at 5.30. Busy news day - join us for more on Tallaght murder arrest, fatal hit and run appeal, el… t.co/f4EBkI8tyc

4:44 PM - 24 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A woman in her 90s has been killed in a fire at a house in Enfield in Co Meath this afternoon. The fire broke out a… t.co/p1kDGZ7LN9

3:21 PM - 24 Jun 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

State Ceremony to mark the 60th Anniversary of Irish Participation on United Nations Peacekeeping Operations underw… t.co/RiTKT4BMds

12:16 PM - 24 Jun 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

Gardaí investigating the death of 23 year old Adam Muldoon, who's body was discovered in Butler Park, Tallaght yest… t.co/PahAcw5VHM

10:52 AM - 24 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardaí investigating the murder of 23 year old Adam Muldoon have arrested a youth in connection with the investigat… t.co/thx5UJvFUJ

10:52 AM - 24 Jun 18