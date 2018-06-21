Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Friday, 22 June 2018

Friday, 22 June

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Thursday, 21st June

The latest news update at 7pm.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Wednesday, 20th June

The latest news update at 7pm.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Tuesday, 19 June

The latest national and international news stories from 3News.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Monday, 18 June

The latest national and international news stories from 3News.

Monday, 18 June 2018

Tuesday, 12th June

The latest news update at 7pm.

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Monday, 11th June

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Monday, 11 June 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Thursday, 07 June 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Wednesday, 06 June 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/smbqSwbALj

7:05 PM - 22 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven this evening: -Court hears details of foiled hit -Hillary Clinton visits Dublin -Summer heatwav… t.co/98YEBdwb2D

6:54 PM - 22 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Hillary Clinton has paid tribute to the role of young people in the abortion referendum. The former US Secre… t.co/ulstVHpQgS

6:49 PM - 22 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Ireland is set to experience summer heatwave conditions. Met Eireann says the country could be set for recor… t.co/cRSmZSaijy

6:46 PM - 22 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Court hears details of foiled hit -Man charged with Dublin rape -World trade wars… t.co/rswfSu0pDP

5:19 PM - 22 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/x0SmbrvHuT

5:17 PM - 22 Jun 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News at 5.30. Coming up, 2 men arrested on their way to carry out a hit appear in court, body of Cork… t.co/burHYE38eI

5:00 PM - 22 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/BYejeTD7Ah

3:09 PM - 22 Jun 18