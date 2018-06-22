Court hears chilling conversation between two men arrested on way way to carry out hit

The Special Criminal Court has heard chilling details of the conversation between two men who were arrested on their way to carry out a hit ordered by the Kinahan gang.
A man charged with the rape of a tourist in a West Dublin park this week threatened to slice her face...
Gardai investigating the murder of a Polish man Mikolai Wilks in County Cork are now believed to be...
The 'you tax ours and we'll tax yours' approach to international trade continues today, with the EU...
Gardaí investigating the murder of Polish man Mikolai Wilks in County Cork are now believed to...
More details about the Papal visit to Ireland, and most importantly, how to get a ticket have been...
Gardai investigating the brutal murder of Micolai Wilks and the violent assault on his wife in their...
One of Europe's most senior figures has said it is still 'Ireland first' in the Brexit...
The most senior civil servant at the Department of Foreign Affairs has apologised to those facing...
