Friday, 22 June 2018

Court hears chilling conversation between two men arrested on way way to carry out hit

The Special Criminal Court has heard chilling details of the conversation between two men who were arrested on their way to carry out a hit ordered by the Kinahan gang. 

Man charged with rape is alleged to have threatened to slice woman's face

A man charged with the rape of a tourist in a West Dublin park this week threatened to slice her face...

Friday, 22 June 2018

Gardai believed to be following definite line of inquiry in Cork murder

Gardai investigating the murder of a Polish man Mikolai Wilks in County Cork are now believed to be...

Friday, 22 June 2018

Trade Wars

The 'you tax ours and we'll tax yours' approach to international trade continues today, with the EU...

Friday, 22 June 2018

Murder Investigation

Gardaí investigating the murder of Polish man Mikolai Wilks in County Cork are now believed to...

Friday, 22 June 2018

Papal Visit

More details about the Papal visit to Ireland, and most importantly, how to get a ticket have been...

Friday, 22 June 2018

Gardai carry out raids in relation to murder of Micolai Wilks

Gardai investigating the brutal murder of Micolai Wilks and the violent assault on his wife in their...

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Jean Claude Juncker addressed both Houses of the Oireachtas

One of Europe's most senior figures has said it is still 'Ireland first' in the Brexit...

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Passport delays

The most senior civil servant at the Department of Foreign Affairs has apologised to those facing...

Thursday, 21 June 2018
