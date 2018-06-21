Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Friday, 22 June 2018

Friday, 22nd June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geralsine Lynagh

Thursday, 21st June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the killing of Gary Hutch.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Wednesday, 20th June

The former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Tuesday, 19th June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the Minister, the watchdog and the whistleblower.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Monday, 18th June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - another fatality on our roads.

Monday, 18 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 15 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 14 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 12 June 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/BYejeTD7Ah

3:09 PM - 22 Jun 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News at 12.30. Coming up - EU US trade war heats up, US First Lady makes fashion statement on visit to… t.co/5528y0yKog

12:03 PM - 22 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Ireland is not alone in #Brexit negotiations, with the president of the European Commission saying Ireland will com… t.co/dx9K5PzYTS

6:59 AM - 22 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Former US Senator George Mitchell will be the Guest of Honour at a Gala Dinner in Limerick later. The former chair… t.co/KR7txL5Osr

6:40 AM - 22 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Hillary Clinton is in Dublin today to receive an honorary doctorate from Trinity College.The former US Presidential… t.co/QYqnvprrdR

6:30 AM - 22 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The EU will start taxing a range of US imports today including Harley-Davidson bikes, cranberries, peanut butter, p… t.co/Vaz90lk9JX

6:13 AM - 22 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A Libyan coastguard patrol in the capital Tripoli rescued some 200 immigrants aboard a rubber boat on Thursday in t… t.co/dPb5f3uxNX

5:59 AM - 22 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Today is the last day of the 2018 Leaving Cert! Most students have already finished but students of Italian, Japane… t.co/D6tudvbKJk

5:12 AM - 22 Jun 18