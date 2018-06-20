Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Thursday, 21st June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Wednesday, 20th June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Tuesday, 19 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Monday, 18 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Monday, 18 June 2018

Tuesday, 12th June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Monday, 11th June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Monday, 11 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Thursday, 07 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Friday, 01 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 10 with @MichaelRyanTV3 -Dublin man is jailed for 22 years for his involvement in Gary Hutch's murder… t.co/WHIZ3CpIEZ

9:56 PM - 21 Jun 18

3News
@mccaffreymick
Follow

Great to see three ⁦@3NewsIreland⁩ journalists winning Justice Media Awards today. Some excellent stories and hard… t.co/bYyotozsUi

7:33 PM - 21 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/tCo2Hr3Lz4

6:59 PM - 21 Jun 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, 160 staff at Roscommon County Council who are members of FORSA stage a protest calling for the g… t.co/CKcbFXZxsx

5:49 PM - 21 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On #3news at 5:30: - Gardaí raid 7 Cork properties in Mikolaj Wilk murder investigation - Spain jails Dubliner Jame… t.co/6qE3ughmD2

5:17 PM - 21 Jun 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News at 5.30. Coming up - Dubliner jailed for murder of Gary Hutch in Spain, Gardai carry out raids o… t.co/BzecKb31vX

5:12 PM - 21 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/ZbicSgIVU1

4:59 PM - 21 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/ORCjJbsCnT

2:59 PM - 21 Jun 18