Jean Claude Juncker addressed both Houses of the Oireachtas

One of Europe's most senior figures has said it is still 'Ireland first' in the Brexit negotiations.
Gardai investigating the brutal murder of Micolai Wilks and the violent assault on his wife in their...
A Spanish court sentences James Quinn to 22 years in prison.
The Taoiseach and EU leaders rule out any Border backstop backtrack.
US house of Representatives will vote later to back Trump's order to keep families who try to cross...
David Drumm has been jailed for six years, for conspiracy to defraud and false accounting, but he will...
A jury has returned a guilty verdict in the case of a son, Paul Horgan, accused of murdering...
The main prosecution witness in the trial of a father and three sons accused of murdering 36 year-old...
Former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.
Great to see three @3NewsIreland journalists winning Justice Media Awards today. Some excellent stories and hard… t.co/bYyotozsUi
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/tCo2Hr3Lz4
On #3News at 5.30, 160 staff at Roscommon County Council who are members of FORSA stage a protest calling for the g… t.co/CKcbFXZxsx
On #3news at 5:30: - Gardaí raid 7 Cork properties in Mikolaj Wilk murder investigation - Spain jails Dubliner Jame… t.co/6qE3ughmD2
Presenting #3News at 5.30. Coming up - Dubliner jailed for murder of Gary Hutch in Spain, Gardai carry out raids o… t.co/BzecKb31vX
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/ZbicSgIVU1
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/ORCjJbsCnT
On #3News at 12.30, over 100 workers at Roscommon County Council, who are members of the Forsa trade union, are sta… t.co/MPavBHaLXz