Thursday, 21 June 2018

Gardai carry out raids in relation to murder of Micolai Wilks

Gardai investigating the brutal murder of Micolai Wilks and the violent assault on his wife in their Co Cork home earlier this month have carried out a series of raids on different properties today.  

Jean Claude Juncker addressed both Houses of the Oireachtas

One of Europe's most senior figures has said it is still 'Ireland first' in the Brexit...

Thursday, 21 June 2018

The killing of Gary Hutch

A Spanish court sentences James Quinn to 22 years in prison.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Firm grip on reality

The Taoiseach and EU leaders rule out any Border backstop backtrack.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Donald Trump's order

US house of Representatives will vote later to back Trump's order to keep families who try to cross...

Thursday, 21 June 2018

David Drumm has been jailed for six years

David Drumm has been jailed for six years, for conspiracy to defraud and false accounting, but he will...

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Paul Horgan found guilty of murdering his mother

A jury has returned a guilty verdict in the case of a son, Paul Horgan, accused of murdering...

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

The trial of a father and three sons accused of murdering Neil Reilly continues

The main prosecution witness in the trial of a father and three sons accused of murdering 36 year-old...

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

David Drumm Sentencing

Former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018
