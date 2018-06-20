Thursday, 21st June

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - gardai investigating the murder of Micolai Wilks in Co Cork raid a number of houses and seize cars for forensic examination.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a six year jail sentence for David Drumm
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
An 18 year old has been taken in for questioning over the discovery of Cameron Reilly's body in...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - Conor McGregor says he's ready to face up to what happened in a...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
On #3News at 5.30, 160 staff at Roscommon County Council who are members of FORSA stage a protest calling for the g… t.co/CKcbFXZxsx
On #3news at 5:30: - Gardaí raid 7 Cork properties in Mikolaj Wilk murder investigation - Spain jails Dubliner Jame… t.co/6qE3ughmD2
Presenting #3News at 5.30. Coming up - Dubliner jailed for murder of Gary Hutch in Spain, Gardai carry out raids o… t.co/BzecKb31vX
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/ZbicSgIVU1
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/ORCjJbsCnT
On #3News at 12.30, over 100 workers at Roscommon County Council, who are members of the Forsa trade union, are sta… t.co/MPavBHaLXz
"Ireland is not alone" - Jean-Claude Juncker reiterates the EU's support in Brexit process, as Taoiseach warns time… t.co/6cJlebq5BM
The US House of Representatives will vote on legislation today to back President Donald Trump's order to keep famil… t.co/utVZVTyVOv