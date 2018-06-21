The killing of Gary Hutch

A Spanish court sentences James Quinn to 22 years in prison.
The Taoiseach and EU leaders rule out any Border backstop backtrack.
US house of Representatives will vote later to back Trump's order to keep families who try to cross...
David Drumm has been jailed for six years, for conspiracy to defraud and false accounting, but he will...
A jury has returned a guilty verdict in the case of a son, Paul Horgan, accused of murdering...
The main prosecution witness in the trial of a father and three sons accused of murdering 36 year-old...
Former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.
The Trump white house slams the United Nations as it defends separating children from their parents,...
The central bank moves to make switching your mortgage, an easier option.
On #3News at 12.30, over 100 workers at Roscommon County Council, who are members of the Forsa trade union, are sta… t.co/MPavBHaLXz
"Ireland is not alone" - Jean-Claude Juncker reiterates the EU's support in Brexit process, as Taoiseach warns time… t.co/6cJlebq5BM
The US House of Representatives will vote on legislation today to back President Donald Trump's order to keep famil… t.co/utVZVTyVOv
Today, the 21st of June marks the longest day of the year. The summer solstice has the longest period of sunlight i… t.co/oToUDSKRlS
Carers will be honoured at Ireland's first National Awareness day for Family Carers. There are an estimated 355,000… t.co/0Oyv8CZsCZ
The UK government has won a key vote on Brexit legislation. The House of Commons rejected a proposal to make the go… t.co/koAyoEtvzL
The head of the EC and lead European negotiator on Brexit meet for talks this morning with an Taoiseach. Jean-Claud… t.co/X8PPWWZN5G
The AIB head will be quizzed at the Oireachtas finance committee later. Bernard Byrne will appear as part of Oireac… t.co/3vr9GwxoEQ