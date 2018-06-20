Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Thursday, 21 June 2018

Thursday, 21st June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the killing of Gary Hutch.

Wednesday, 20th June

The former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Tuesday, 19th June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the Minister, the watchdog and the whistleblower.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Monday, 18th June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - another fatality on our roads.

Monday, 18 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 15 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 14 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Monday, 11 June 2018
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30, over 100 workers at Roscommon County Council, who are members of the Forsa trade union, are sta… t.co/MPavBHaLXz

12:55 PM - 21 Jun 18

12:55 PM - 21 Jun 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

"Ireland is not alone" - Jean-Claude Juncker reiterates the EU's support in Brexit process, as Taoiseach warns time… t.co/6cJlebq5BM

12:23 PM - 21 Jun 18

12:23 PM - 21 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The US House of Representatives will vote on legislation today to back President Donald Trump's order to keep famil… t.co/utVZVTyVOv

6:44 AM - 21 Jun 18

6:44 AM - 21 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Today, the 21st of June marks the longest day of the year. The summer solstice has the longest period of sunlight i… t.co/oToUDSKRlS

6:28 AM - 21 Jun 18

6:28 AM - 21 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Carers will be honoured at Ireland's first National Awareness day for Family Carers. There are an estimated 355,000… t.co/0Oyv8CZsCZ

6:24 AM - 21 Jun 18

6:24 AM - 21 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The UK government has won a key vote on Brexit legislation. The House of Commons rejected a proposal to make the go… t.co/koAyoEtvzL

6:20 AM - 21 Jun 18

6:20 AM - 21 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The head of the EC and lead European negotiator on Brexit meet for talks this morning with an Taoiseach. Jean-Claud… t.co/X8PPWWZN5G

6:00 AM - 21 Jun 18

6:00 AM - 21 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The AIB head will be quizzed at the Oireachtas finance committee later. Bernard Byrne will appear as part of Oireac… t.co/3vr9GwxoEQ

5:49 AM - 21 Jun 18

5:49 AM - 21 Jun 18