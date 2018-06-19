Wednesday, 20th June

The latest news update at 10pm.
Trump agrees to sign order to keep migrant families together & David Drumm sentenced over conspiracy to defraud - H… t.co/ZwC5ZzSn1L
Laura will be live with all the latest on sentencing on 3News at 5.30 t.co/BUS3E6u5Dj
On #3news at 5:30: -Former Anglo CEO David Drumm sentenced to 6 years in prison. -Son admits killing his mother but… t.co/KDVEHtpRyj
David Drumm sentenced to 6 years behind bars; Here's your @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/kAiLJIaXHz
With the Central Bank trying to get more Irish homeowners to switch mortgages for big savings, @MichaelDowlin16 exp… t.co/pgOVDsIbgq
Former Anglo CEO David Drumm sentenced to 6 years in prison.
BREAKING: Former Anglo Irish Bank Chief Executive David Drumm has been sentenced to 6 years in prison. he will get… t.co/2zP18Zje6p
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/dL0FGezo0l