Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Paul Horgan found guilty of murdering his mother

A jury has returned a guilty verdict in the case of a son, Paul Horgan, accused of murdering his mother in Co Cork.  

David Drumm has been jailed for six years

David Drumm has been jailed for six years, for conspiracy to defraud and false accounting, but he will...

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

The trial of a father and three sons accused of murdering Neil Reilly continues

The main prosecution witness in the trial of a father and three sons accused of murdering 36 year-old...

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

David Drumm Sentencing

Former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Human rights abusers

The Trump white house slams the United Nations as it defends separating children from their parents,...

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

A matter of interest

The central bank moves to make switching your mortgage, an easier option.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Serious failings and shortcomings at the child and family agency

The child and family agency Tusla has been warned it must take urgent action to deal with what've been...

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Court hears a man accused of murdering his mother can't remember anything in the hours leading up to the incident

A court has heard that a man accused of murdering his mother can't remember anything in the hours...

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Man pleads guilty to sex attacks on two women

A man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman he met on the dating app Tinder, has pleaded guilty to...

Tuesday, 19 June 2018
