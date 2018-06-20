Paul Horgan found guilty of murdering his mother

A jury has returned a guilty verdict in the case of a son, Paul Horgan, accused of murdering his mother in Co Cork.
David Drumm has been jailed for six years, for conspiracy to defraud and false accounting, but he will...
The main prosecution witness in the trial of a father and three sons accused of murdering 36 year-old...
Former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.
The Trump white house slams the United Nations as it defends separating children from their parents,...
The central bank moves to make switching your mortgage, an easier option.
The child and family agency Tusla has been warned it must take urgent action to deal with what've been...
A court has heard that a man accused of murdering his mother can't remember anything in the hours...
A man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman he met on the dating app Tinder, has pleaded guilty to...
