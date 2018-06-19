Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Wednesday, 20th June

The former Anglo Irish Bank boss to learn his fate after a multi billion euro fraud conviction.

Tuesday, 19th June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the Minister, the watchdog and the whistleblower.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Monday, 18th June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - another fatality on our roads.

Monday, 18 June 2018

Friday, 15 June 2018

Thursday, 14 June 2018

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Monday, 11 June 2018

Friday, 8th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh

Friday, 08 June 2018
3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

Over the past two months the Central Bank has forced the main Irish lenders to pull 75% of their mortgage advertising over failings.

12:09 PM - 20 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Former Chief Executive of Anglo Irish Bank David Drumm is due to be sentenced later today after one of the longest… t.co/1hr55qpGmB

6:42 AM - 20 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Irish Water will submit a planning application to An Bord Pleanála today for a new regional wastewater treatment fa… t.co/12bVLrYBy4

6:36 AM - 20 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Ombudsman's Annual Report for 2017 is being published today. The rise in complaints about housing and planning… t.co/QpwhZ2iS8g

6:30 AM - 20 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The sequel to the Incredibles has broken the record for the biggest animated film opening. Incredibles 2 took in $1… t.co/yQNskZf6nw

6:27 AM - 20 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

US President Donald Trump has met with Republican members of Congress amid growing criticism of the American immigr… t.co/TVMTWukWtg

6:19 AM - 20 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Revenue officers have seized heroin with an estimated street value of over one million euro. The drugs arrived on… t.co/QPGBCTay95

6:12 AM - 20 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: The Finance Minister has dampened expectations of a giveaway budget for next year, saying there's only aroun… t.co/4eL2vE7x2s

10:37 PM - 19 Jun 18