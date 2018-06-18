Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Tuesday, 19 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Monday, 18 June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Monday, 18 June 2018

Tuesday, 12th June

The latest news update at 10pm.

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Monday, 11th June

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Monday, 11 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Thursday, 07 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Friday, 01 June 2018

Thursday, 31 May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Wednesday, 30 May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Wednesday, 30 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: The Finance Minister has dampened expectations of a giveaway budget for next year, saying there's only aroun… t.co/4eL2vE7x2s

10:37 PM - 19 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Ten tonight on Be3: -Historic apology to gay community -Tusla shortcomings highlighted -Man guilty of… t.co/aNDYGMZphr

9:52 PM - 19 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

London police investigating reports of a "minor explosion" at Southgate tube station in north London.

8:40 PM - 19 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/AWmemNhYU3

7:00 PM - 19 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven this evening: -Report on Tusla shortcomings -State apology to gay community -Political storm ove… t.co/XFV5sMZw3X

6:51 PM - 19 Jun 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

The Minister for Finance says he'll only have €800 million left to play with in next year's budget. Here's the… t.co/1Ibsbm7nvQ

6:02 PM - 19 Jun 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

Convicted sex offender Patrick Nevin will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to raping a woman he met on… t.co/ii5ntSEV46

5:26 PM - 19 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Tusla report finds shortcomings -Man pleads guilty to sex attacks -Political storm… t.co/77w0NHMgRk

5:23 PM - 19 Jun 18