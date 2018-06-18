Tuesday, 19 June

The latest national and international news stories from 3News.
The latest national and international news stories from 3News.
The latest news update at 7pm.
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/AWmemNhYU3
On 3News at Seven this evening: -Report on Tusla shortcomings -State apology to gay community -Political storm ove… t.co/XFV5sMZw3X
The Minister for Finance says he'll only have €800 million left to play with in next year's budget. Here's the… t.co/1Ibsbm7nvQ
Convicted sex offender Patrick Nevin will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to raping a woman he met on… t.co/ii5ntSEV46
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Tusla report finds shortcomings -Man pleads guilty to sex attacks -Political storm… t.co/77w0NHMgRk
PHOTOS: Revenue officers have seized heroin with an estimated street value of over €1m at Dublin Airport. t.co/4WeR0PMbwR
Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/F4T1FqZkoB
WATCH: 'Be aware' - that's the Garda message to tradespeople. It's part of an awareness campaign aimed at tackling… t.co/VMcyM1g3XC