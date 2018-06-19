Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Court hears a man accused of murdering his mother can't remember anything in the hours leading up to the incident

A court has heard that a man accused of murdering his mother can't remember anything in the hours leading up to the incident, because he says he was drinking wine.

Serious failings and shortcomings at the child and family agency

The child and family agency Tusla has been warned it must take urgent action to deal with what've been...

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Man pleads guilty to sex attacks on two women

A man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman he met on the dating app Tinder, has pleaded guilty to...

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

The Minister, the watchdog and the whistleblower

A key HIQA report into false allegations about Maurice McCabe is due to be published.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Spend it or save it?

The 3 billion euro question for the Minister for Finance who's set to outline, the broad brush strokes...

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Controversial rapper shot dead

Troubled rapper and singer XXX Ten-Tacion has been shot and killed in Florida.

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Gardai alarmed by increasing number of drink driving detections

Gardai have expressed alarm at the increasing number of drink driving detections so far this month. It...

Monday, 18 June 2018

Man to be sentenced for rape

A County Meath man will be sentenced in two weeks for raping a woman he met on a dating...

Monday, 18 June 2018

Amazon to create one-thousand jobs in Dublin

1000 new jobs are to be created in Dublin by the global internet giant Amazon. 

Monday, 18 June 2018
3News
@3newsireland
On 3News at Seven this evening: -Report on Tusla shortcomings -State apology to gay community -Political storm ove… t.co/XFV5sMZw3X

6:51 PM - 19 Jun 18

3News
@paulcolgan
The Minister for Finance says he'll only have €800 million left to play with in next year's budget. Here's the… t.co/1Ibsbm7nvQ

6:02 PM - 19 Jun 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Convicted sex offender Patrick Nevin will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to raping a woman he met on… t.co/ii5ntSEV46

5:26 PM - 19 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Tusla report finds shortcomings -Man pleads guilty to sex attacks -Political storm… t.co/77w0NHMgRk

5:23 PM - 19 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
PHOTOS: Revenue officers have seized heroin with an estimated street value of over €1m at Dublin Airport. t.co/4WeR0PMbwR

5:02 PM - 19 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/F4T1FqZkoB

5:00 PM - 19 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
WATCH: 'Be aware' - that's the Garda message to tradespeople. It's part of an awareness campaign aimed at tackling… t.co/VMcyM1g3XC

3:54 PM - 19 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
WATCH: Gardaí have made a renewed call for more driver caution following the latest spate of road deaths.… t.co/AW4FgOboDI

3:03 PM - 19 Jun 18