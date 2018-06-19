The Minister, the watchdog and the whistleblower

A key HIQA report into false allegations about Maurice McCabe is due to be published.
The 3 billion euro question for the Minister for Finance who's set to outline, the broad brush strokes...
Troubled rapper and singer XXX Ten-Tacion has been shot and killed in Florida.
Gardai have expressed alarm at the increasing number of drink driving detections so far this month. It...
A County Meath man will be sentenced in two weeks for raping a woman he met on a dating...
1000 new jobs are to be created in Dublin by the global internet giant Amazon.
Three dead and many injured after a powerful earthquake hits Japan.
A man is killed in an early morning Clare crash as Gardai question a teenager over the fatal Cork hit...
Ryanair calls for booze restrictions at airports, after the latest inflight incident.
The final #3News of the morning is coming up at Ten on @IrelandAMTV3 with anneo_donnell. Tune in for the latest on… t.co/0iVVdh8rAE
On 3News at Ten tonight on Be3: -US border policy under fire -4 injured in Sweden shooting -Garda concerns over ro… t.co/Peen3ZJKA7
WATCH: Ryanair is calling for restrictions on the amount of drink passengers can buy in airport bars before flights… t.co/VxsyF1yDTE
WATCH: 1000 new jobs are to be created in Dublin by the global online giant Amazon. The company made the announceme… t.co/mRiA3JGTzR
Reports of several people injured in a shooting incident in the Swedish city of Malmo.
Your #3News 60 Second Update with @Niamhk t.co/jMcmr8VfW4
On 3News at Seven this evening: -Garda concern over road deaths -US defends border control policy -Amazon to creat… t.co/V2JG1nxvw9
On #3News at 5.30, #Ryanair is calling for new measures to curb alcohol consumption at airports including a pre-10a… t.co/JZU6S8fIBS