Monday, 18 June 2018

Man to be sentenced for rape

A County Meath man will be sentenced in two weeks for raping a woman he met on a dating app.  

Gardai alarmed by increasing number of drink driving detections

Gardai have expressed alarm at the increasing number of drink driving detections so far this month. It...

Monday, 18 June 2018

Amazon to create one-thousand jobs in Dublin

1000 new jobs are to be created in Dublin by the global internet giant Amazon. 

Monday, 18 June 2018

Powerful earthquake

Three dead and many injured after a powerful earthquake hits Japan.

Monday, 18 June 2018

Fatal Cork hit and run

A man is killed in an early morning Clare crash as Gardai question a teenager over the fatal Cork hit...

Monday, 18 June 2018

Booze restrictions

Ryanair calls for booze restrictions at airports, after the latest inflight incident.

Monday, 18 June 2018

Cameron Reilly Murder Case

An 18 year old has been taken in for questioning over the discovery of Cameron Reilly's body in a park...

Friday, 15 June 2018

Lottery Winnings

Tipping up to Dublin for a massive lottery cheque - the Thurles work syndicate arrives to collect its...

Friday, 15 June 2018

A Prince in the Kingdom

Charles and Camilla touch down in Kerry  

Friday, 15 June 2018
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, #Ryanair is calling for new measures to curb alcohol consumption at airports including a pre-10a… t.co/JZU6S8fIBS

5:45 PM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Garda concern over road deaths -Meath man convicted of rape -Amazon to create 100… t.co/Pb0zYvtKKe

5:25 PM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

"I know she said no, but we had already started"- Meath man Martin Sherlock who has been convicted of rape, will b… t.co/N7qCsyJSrd

5:10 PM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your #3News 60 Second Update with @Niamhk t.co/qNclCn3f6v

5:09 PM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire in Central Dublin. t.co/rnJJloRH2F

4:50 PM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

MISSING: Gardai in Ashbourne trying to find 14-year-old Jamie Walsh.Jamie was last seen on June 11th in Drogheda wh… t.co/nwpSJHlrpL

4:29 PM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@PaulByrne_1
Follow

Heartbroken grandmother recalls how she had to tell her grandchildren their mother Olivia Dunlea had been murdered… t.co/djEv6KEwrd

3:46 PM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your #3News 60 Second Update with @Niamhk t.co/GHdHY1zOIs

3:26 PM - 18 Jun 18