Gardai alarmed by increasing number of drink driving detections

Gardai have expressed alarm at the increasing number of drink driving detections so far this month. It comes after a week of carnage on the nation's roads.
A County Meath man will be sentenced in two weeks for raping a woman he met on a dating...
1000 new jobs are to be created in Dublin by the global internet giant Amazon.
Three dead and many injured after a powerful earthquake hits Japan.
A man is killed in an early morning Clare crash as Gardai question a teenager over the fatal Cork hit...
Ryanair calls for booze restrictions at airports, after the latest inflight incident.
An 18 year old has been taken in for questioning over the discovery of Cameron Reilly's body in a park...
Tipping up to Dublin for a massive lottery cheque - the Thurles work syndicate arrives to collect its...
Charles and Camilla touch down in Kerry
On #3News at 5.30, #Ryanair is calling for new measures to curb alcohol consumption at airports including a pre-10a… t.co/JZU6S8fIBS
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Garda concern over road deaths -Meath man convicted of rape -Amazon to create 100… t.co/Pb0zYvtKKe
"I know she said no, but we had already started"- Meath man Martin Sherlock who has been convicted of rape, will b… t.co/N7qCsyJSrd
Your #3News 60 Second Update with @Niamhk t.co/qNclCn3f6v
Emergency services are at the scene of a fire in Central Dublin. t.co/rnJJloRH2F
MISSING: Gardai in Ashbourne trying to find 14-year-old Jamie Walsh.Jamie was last seen on June 11th in Drogheda wh… t.co/nwpSJHlrpL
Heartbroken grandmother recalls how she had to tell her grandchildren their mother Olivia Dunlea had been murdered… t.co/djEv6KEwrd
Your #3News 60 Second Update with @Niamhk t.co/GHdHY1zOIs