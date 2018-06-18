Ryanair calls for booze restrictions at airports, after the latest inflight incident.
Three dead and many injured after a powerful earthquake hits Japan.
A man is killed in an early morning Clare crash as Gardai question a teenager over the fatal Cork hit...
An 18 year old has been taken in for questioning over the discovery of Cameron Reilly's body in a park...
Tipping up to Dublin for a massive lottery cheque - the Thurles work syndicate arrives to collect its...
Charles and Camilla touch down in Kerry
Conor McGregor says he's ready to face up to what happened in a Brooklyn car park.
The numbers of women hit by the Cervical Check scandal is set to rise, as the HSE faces fresh...
Another overcharging controversy at Ulster Bank - this time its business customers who’ve been...
EXCLUSIVE: @3NewsIreland understands that EBS is set to acknowledge that an extra 500 tracker mortgage customers ar… t.co/6yzM7n83Ih
On #3News at 12.30, #Ryanair is calling for new measures to curb alcohol consumption at airports including a pre-10… t.co/7cykl4L0pt
A man in his thirties has been killed in a car crash in county Clare. The single car crash happened near Miltown Ma… t.co/xOon7SZzIh
At least three people are reported to have been killed and 200 others injured after a powerful earthquake hit… t.co/nulS8d6IJA
WATCH: House prices are rising rapidly again in wealthy parts of the country, according to a… t.co/CM6RTCZdZW
WATCH: An event has taken place in Dublin to mark one of Ireland's worst maritime disasters. The RMS Leinster ship… t.co/jbbfscodKD
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Body found after Cork incident -20 injured in U.S. shooting -'Property millionair… t.co/Ohge2JIKRN
Gardai investigating the discovery of the body of a 67-year-old man near Ballybane, Liscarroll, Co. Cork in a suspe… t.co/p3S7uBxsJu