Monday, 18 June 2018

Fatal Cork hit and run

A man is killed in an early morning Clare crash as Gardai question a teenager over the fatal Cork hit and run.

Powerful earthquake

Three dead and many injured after a powerful earthquake hits Japan.

Monday, 18 June 2018

Booze restrictions

Ryanair calls for booze restrictions at airports, after the latest inflight incident.

Monday, 18 June 2018

Cameron Reilly Murder Case

An 18 year old has been taken in for questioning over the discovery of Cameron Reilly's body in a park...

Friday, 15 June 2018

Lottery Winnings

Tipping up to Dublin for a massive lottery cheque - the Thurles work syndicate arrives to collect its...

Friday, 15 June 2018

A Prince in the Kingdom

Charles and Camilla touch down in Kerry  

Friday, 15 June 2018

Back in a New York court over assault charges

Conor McGregor says he's ready to face up to what happened in a Brooklyn car park.

Thursday, 14 June 2018

Cervical Check scandal

The numbers of women hit by the Cervical Check scandal is set to rise, as the HSE faces fresh...

Thursday, 14 June 2018

Controversy at Ulster Bank

Another overcharging controversy at Ulster Bank - this time its business customers who’ve been...

Thursday, 14 June 2018
3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

EXCLUSIVE: @3NewsIreland understands that EBS is set to acknowledge that an extra 500 tracker mortgage customers ar… t.co/6yzM7n83Ih

1:36 PM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30, #Ryanair is calling for new measures to curb alcohol consumption at airports including a pre-10… t.co/7cykl4L0pt

12:42 PM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A man in his thirties has been killed in a car crash in county Clare. The single car crash happened near Miltown Ma… t.co/xOon7SZzIh

8:16 AM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

At least three people are reported to have been killed and 200 others injured after a powerful earthquake hit… t.co/nulS8d6IJA

6:37 AM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: House prices are rising rapidly again in wealthy parts of the country, according to a… t.co/CM6RTCZdZW

6:12 PM - 17 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: An event has taken place in Dublin to mark one of Ireland's worst maritime disasters. The RMS Leinster ship… t.co/jbbfscodKD

6:07 PM - 17 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Body found after Cork incident -20 injured in U.S. shooting -'Property millionair… t.co/Ohge2JIKRN

5:16 PM - 17 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardai investigating the discovery of the body of a 67-year-old man near Ballybane, Liscarroll, Co. Cork in a suspe… t.co/p3S7uBxsJu

2:47 PM - 17 Jun 18