A man is killed in an early morning Clare crash as Gardai question a teenager over the fatal Cork hit and run.
Three dead and many injured after a powerful earthquake hits Japan.
Ryanair calls for booze restrictions at airports, after the latest inflight incident.
An 18 year old has been taken in for questioning over the discovery of Cameron Reilly's body in a park...
Tipping up to Dublin for a massive lottery cheque - the Thurles work syndicate arrives to collect its...
Charles and Camilla touch down in Kerry
Conor McGregor says he's ready to face up to what happened in a Brooklyn car park.
The numbers of women hit by the Cervical Check scandal is set to rise, as the HSE faces fresh...
Another overcharging controversy at Ulster Bank - this time its business customers who’ve been...
EXCLUSIVE: @3NewsIreland understands that EBS is set to acknowledge that an extra 500 tracker mortgage customers ar… t.co/6yzM7n83Ih
On #3News at 12.30, #Ryanair is calling for new measures to curb alcohol consumption at airports including a pre-10… t.co/7cykl4L0pt
A man in his thirties has been killed in a car crash in county Clare. The single car crash happened near Miltown Ma… t.co/xOon7SZzIh
At least three people are reported to have been killed and 200 others injured after a powerful earthquake hit… t.co/nulS8d6IJA
WATCH: House prices are rising rapidly again in wealthy parts of the country, according to a… t.co/CM6RTCZdZW
WATCH: An event has taken place in Dublin to mark one of Ireland's worst maritime disasters. The RMS Leinster ship… t.co/jbbfscodKD
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Body found after Cork incident -20 injured in U.S. shooting -'Property millionair… t.co/Ohge2JIKRN
Gardai investigating the discovery of the body of a 67-year-old man near Ballybane, Liscarroll, Co. Cork in a suspe… t.co/p3S7uBxsJu