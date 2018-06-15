Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Monday, 18 June 2018

Monday, 18th June

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - another fatality on our roads.

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 15 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 14 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Monday, 11 June 2018

Friday, 8th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh

Friday, 08 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 07 June 2018

Wednesday, 06 June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 06 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

EXCLUSIVE: @3NewsIreland understands that EBS is set to acknowledge that an extra 500 tracker mortgage customers ar… t.co/6yzM7n83Ih

1:36 PM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30, #Ryanair is calling for new measures to curb alcohol consumption at airports including a pre-10… t.co/7cykl4L0pt

12:42 PM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A man in his thirties has been killed in a car crash in county Clare. The single car crash happened near Miltown Ma… t.co/xOon7SZzIh

8:16 AM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

At least three people are reported to have been killed and 200 others injured after a powerful earthquake hit… t.co/nulS8d6IJA

6:37 AM - 18 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: House prices are rising rapidly again in wealthy parts of the country, according to a… t.co/CM6RTCZdZW

6:12 PM - 17 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: An event has taken place in Dublin to mark one of Ireland's worst maritime disasters. The RMS Leinster ship… t.co/jbbfscodKD

6:07 PM - 17 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Body found after Cork incident -20 injured in U.S. shooting -'Property millionair… t.co/Ohge2JIKRN

5:16 PM - 17 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardai investigating the discovery of the body of a 67-year-old man near Ballybane, Liscarroll, Co. Cork in a suspe… t.co/p3S7uBxsJu

2:47 PM - 17 Jun 18