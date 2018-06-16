Sunday, 17 June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
An 18 year old has been taken in for questioning over the discovery of Cameron Reilly's body in...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - Conor McGregor says he's ready to face up to what happened in a...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - History with a handshake: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un making peace in...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Gardai still searching for a motive in a fatal Cork attack as the...
WATCH: House prices are rising rapidly again in wealthy parts of the country, according to a… t.co/CM6RTCZdZW
WATCH: An event has taken place in Dublin to mark one of Ireland's worst maritime disasters. The RMS Leinster ship… t.co/jbbfscodKD
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Body found after Cork incident -20 injured in U.S. shooting -'Property millionair… t.co/Ohge2JIKRN
Gardai investigating the discovery of the body of a 67-year-old man near Ballybane, Liscarroll, Co. Cork in a suspe… t.co/p3S7uBxsJu
20 people injured in a shooting at an arts festival in New Jersey. U.S. authorities say the suspect is dead.
€2m Lotto jackpot winning ticket sold at a shop in Kilmore Quay, Co. Wexford. Pictured: Store staff celebrate the t… t.co/wC7TbbsWzG
A new t.co/vAzjOFYVm0 report shows an average of 15 properties worth €1m or more are sold every week.
The first boat in a naval convoy carrying rescued migrants has arrived in the Spanish port of Valencia after a nine-day voyage.