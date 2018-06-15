Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Saturday, 16 June 2018

Saturday, 16 June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Friday, 15th June

An 18 year old has been taken in for questioning over the discovery of Cameron Reilly's body in...

Friday, 15 June 2018

Thursday, 14th June

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - Conor McGregor says he's ready to face up to what happened in a...

Thursday, 14 June 2018

Wednesday, 13th June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

Tuesday, 12th June

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - History with a handshake: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un making peace in...

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Monday, 11th June

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Gardai still searching for a motive in a fatal Cork attack as the...

Monday, 11 June 2018

Sunday, 10th June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Sunday, 10 June 2018

Saturday, 9th June

The latest news update at 5.30pm.

Saturday, 09 June 2018

Friday, 8th June

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a son says goodbye to his father, an innocent man shot dead while...

Friday, 08 June 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Special events have been taking place in Dublin to mark Bloomsday, a celebration of the work of writer James… t.co/8OV4Kh9RSd

6:14 PM - 16 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Man dies in Longford road incident -Teen released over Dunleer death -Sinn Fein to… t.co/1OVTulYcCJ

5:21 PM - 16 Jun 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

RESULT: Nearly unanimous support for #sfaf18 motion giving clearance to support 12-week abortion law. Separate prop… t.co/DdH177KXHA

4:17 PM - 16 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A teenager who was questioned about the death of Cameron Reilly in Co. Louth has been released from Garda custody without charge.

3:11 PM - 16 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Debate on abortion underway at Sinn Féin Ard Fheis in Belfast. t.co/FoNGkAqGad

2:55 PM - 16 Jun 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

A man in his 20s has died after a hit and run at Deerpark near Newtown Forbes in Co. Longford last night. Gardai ar… t.co/vn9P7p1Bwl

12:59 PM - 16 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Sport: Ireland have beaten Australia 26-21 in the second rugby test match in Melbourne.

12:55 PM - 16 Jun 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

Beautiful morning in Belfast where @sinnfeinireland continues its Ard Fheis - and with quite a few anti-abortion pr… t.co/tQfrymoEx2

12:21 PM - 16 Jun 18