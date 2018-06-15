Saturday, 16 June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
An 18 year old has been taken in for questioning over the discovery of Cameron Reilly's body in...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - Conor McGregor says he's ready to face up to what happened in a...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - History with a handshake: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un making peace in...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Gardai still searching for a motive in a fatal Cork attack as the...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
The latest news update at 5.30pm.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a son says goodbye to his father, an innocent man shot dead while...
WATCH: Special events have been taking place in Dublin to mark Bloomsday, a celebration of the work of writer James… t.co/8OV4Kh9RSd
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Man dies in Longford road incident -Teen released over Dunleer death -Sinn Fein to… t.co/1OVTulYcCJ
RESULT: Nearly unanimous support for #sfaf18 motion giving clearance to support 12-week abortion law. Separate prop… t.co/DdH177KXHA
A teenager who was questioned about the death of Cameron Reilly in Co. Louth has been released from Garda custody without charge.
Debate on abortion underway at Sinn Féin Ard Fheis in Belfast. t.co/FoNGkAqGad
A man in his 20s has died after a hit and run at Deerpark near Newtown Forbes in Co. Longford last night. Gardai ar… t.co/vn9P7p1Bwl
Sport: Ireland have beaten Australia 26-21 in the second rugby test match in Melbourne.
Beautiful morning in Belfast where @sinnfeinireland continues its Ard Fheis - and with quite a few anti-abortion pr… t.co/tQfrymoEx2