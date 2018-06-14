Friday, 15th June

An 18 year old has been taken in for questioning over the discovery of Cameron Reilly's body in Dunleer in County Louth last month.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - Conor McGregor says he's ready to face up to what happened in a...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - History with a handshake: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un making peace in...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Gardai still searching for a motive in a fatal Cork attack as the...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
The latest news update at 5.30pm.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a son says goodbye to his father, an innocent man shot dead while...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/ChxgsDCkK2
On #3news at 5:30 - Dubliner convicted of murder of Gary Hutch in Spain. - Gardaí question 18 year re murder of Cam… t.co/QVZUdA3Fsy
Dubliner James Quinn has been convicted of the 2015 murder of Gary Hutch in Spain. Join us at 5:30 #3news for more… t.co/KaWckXCwvw
Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/a33brfxnC4
An 80 year old man has died in road crash in Ballydehob in Cork, bringing to 5 the number of people killed on our roads in 48 hours
18 year-old man arrested by Gardai investigating the murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer, County Louth last month.
An 18 year old male has been arrested in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer #3News
An 80 year old man has been killed in a two car collision in Ballydehob in Cork. A 10 year old boy who was also in… t.co/lgfAORWeOl