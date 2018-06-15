Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Friday, 15 June 2018

Lottery Winnings

Tipping up to Dublin for a massive lottery cheque - the Thurles work syndicate arrives to collect its winnings

Cameron Reilly Murder Case

An 18 year old has been taken in for questioning over the discovery of Cameron Reilly's body in a park...

Friday, 15 June 2018

A Prince in the Kingdom

Charles and Camilla touch down in Kerry  

Friday, 15 June 2018

Back in a New York court over assault charges

Conor McGregor says he's ready to face up to what happened in a Brooklyn car park.

Thursday, 14 June 2018

Cervical Check scandal

The numbers of women hit by the Cervical Check scandal is set to rise, as the HSE faces fresh...

Thursday, 14 June 2018

Controversy at Ulster Bank

Another overcharging controversy at Ulster Bank - this time its business customers who’ve been...

Thursday, 14 June 2018

Storm Hector Rages On

Crews out across several counties after thousands of homes are left without power following a damaging...

Thursday, 14 June 2018

Grenfell Victims Remembered

72 seconds of silence have been held across the UK to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower...

Thursday, 14 June 2018

Court for Conor

The MMA fighter to appear in a New York court to answer assault and reckless endangerment charges

Thursday, 14 June 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An 80 year old man has died in road crash in Ballydehob in Cork, bringing to 5 the number of people killed on our roads in 48 hours

8:43 AM - 15 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

18 year-old man arrested by Gardai investigating the murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer, County Louth last month.

8:16 AM - 15 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An 18 year old male has been arrested in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer #3News

8:14 AM - 15 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An 80 year old man has been killed in a two car collision in Ballydehob in Cork. A 10 year old boy who was also in… t.co/lgfAORWeOl

7:44 AM - 15 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A memorial service for Stephen Hawking will take place in London today. The physicist's ashes will be interred betw… t.co/loaw3oxJ21

6:21 AM - 15 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla begin day two of their visit to Ireland today. After 24 hours in Cork… t.co/zyax9WE6tb

6:20 AM - 15 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Separate wildfires are continuing to burn out of control in the west of the United States. #3News

6:20 AM - 15 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Fighting is continuing around a key port in Yemen, which Saudi-backed pro-Government forces are attempting to take back from rebels. #3News

6:19 AM - 15 Jun 18