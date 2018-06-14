3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin.
An 80 year old man has died in road crash in Ballydehob in Cork, bringing to 5 the number of people killed on our roads in 48 hours
18 year-old man arrested by Gardai investigating the murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer, County Louth last month.
An 18 year old male has been arrested in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer #3News
An 80 year old man has been killed in a two car collision in Ballydehob in Cork. A 10 year old boy who was also in… t.co/lgfAORWeOl
A memorial service for Stephen Hawking will take place in London today. The physicist's ashes will be interred betw… t.co/loaw3oxJ21
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla begin day two of their visit to Ireland today. After 24 hours in Cork… t.co/zyax9WE6tb
Separate wildfires are continuing to burn out of control in the west of the United States. #3News
Fighting is continuing around a key port in Yemen, which Saudi-backed pro-Government forces are attempting to take back from rebels. #3News