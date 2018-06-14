Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Friday, 15 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 14 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Monday, 11 June 2018

Friday, 8th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh

Friday, 08 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 07 June 2018

Wednesday, 06 June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin.

Tuesday, 05 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An 80 year old man has died in road crash in Ballydehob in Cork, bringing to 5 the number of people killed on our roads in 48 hours

8:43 AM - 15 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

18 year-old man arrested by Gardai investigating the murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer, County Louth last month.

8:16 AM - 15 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An 18 year old male has been arrested in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer #3News

8:14 AM - 15 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An 80 year old man has been killed in a two car collision in Ballydehob in Cork. A 10 year old boy who was also in… t.co/lgfAORWeOl

7:44 AM - 15 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A memorial service for Stephen Hawking will take place in London today. The physicist's ashes will be interred betw… t.co/loaw3oxJ21

6:21 AM - 15 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla begin day two of their visit to Ireland today. After 24 hours in Cork… t.co/zyax9WE6tb

6:20 AM - 15 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Separate wildfires are continuing to burn out of control in the west of the United States. #3News

6:20 AM - 15 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Fighting is continuing around a key port in Yemen, which Saudi-backed pro-Government forces are attempting to take back from rebels. #3News

6:19 AM - 15 Jun 18