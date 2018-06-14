Back in a New York court over assault charges

Conor McGregor says he's ready to face up to what happened in a Brooklyn car park.
The numbers of women hit by the Cervical Check scandal is set to rise, as the HSE faces fresh...
Another overcharging controversy at Ulster Bank - this time its business customers who’ve been...
Crews out across several counties after thousands of homes are left without power following a damaging...
72 seconds of silence have been held across the UK to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower...
The MMA fighter to appear in a New York court to answer assault and reckless endangerment charges
Two people have been killed in a two vehicle head-on collision in County Limerick.
Gardai in Cork investigating the murder of Mikolaj Wilk have issued a fresh appeal for...
Irish Ferries has come in for strong customer criticism today, over the handling of cancellations of...
Conor McGregor back in Brooklyn Court, Repairs ongoing after Storm Hector & Cork gets the Royal Treatment - Here's… t.co/ivNFzdxuRX
Ulster Bank announces that it over-charged up to 18,000 business customer accounts an average €2000. So a potential… t.co/mNq70ws834
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/jR0Dmv3day
The ESB says 35 thousand homes and businesses are without power as a result of strong winds. Worst hit areas are G… t.co/IhKJpoRMzI
An orange weather alert remains in place warning of strong winds in Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. The ESB says m… t.co/1wNkytsx8z
A Saudi-led assault on a port city in Yemen is continuing. There was fierce fighting overnight as pro-Government f… t.co/DzhaWVJ8Vs
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camila will arrive today for a two day visit of Cork and Kerry. It's the fou… t.co/8iEaa8n6Cx
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said sanctions against North Korea will remain in place until it has complete… t.co/nMxHZqWOA5