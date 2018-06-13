Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Thursday, 14 June 2018

Thursday, 14th June

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - Conor McGregor says he's ready to face up to what happened in a Brooklyn car park.

Wednesday, 13th June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

Tuesday, 12th June

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - History with a handshake: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un making peace in...

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Monday, 11th June

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Gardai still searching for a motive in a fatal Cork attack as the...

Monday, 11 June 2018

Sunday, 10th June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Sunday, 10 June 2018

Saturday, 9th June

The latest news update at 5.30pm.

Saturday, 09 June 2018

Friday, 8th June

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a son says goodbye to his father, an innocent man shot dead while...

Friday, 08 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 07 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Clare Brock

Wednesday, 06 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Conor McGregor back in Brooklyn Court, Repairs ongoing after Storm Hector & Cork gets the Royal Treatment - Here's… t.co/ivNFzdxuRX

4:59 PM - 14 Jun 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

Ulster Bank announces that it over-charged up to 18,000 business customer accounts an average €2000. So a potential… t.co/mNq70ws834

4:05 PM - 14 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/jR0Dmv3day

3:18 PM - 14 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The ESB says 35 thousand homes and businesses are without power as a result of strong winds. Worst hit areas are G… t.co/IhKJpoRMzI

7:42 AM - 14 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An orange weather alert remains in place warning of strong winds in Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. The ESB says m… t.co/1wNkytsx8z

6:54 AM - 14 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A Saudi-led assault on a port city in Yemen is continuing. There was fierce fighting overnight as pro-Government f… t.co/DzhaWVJ8Vs

6:26 AM - 14 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camila will arrive today for a two day visit of Cork and Kerry. It's the fou… t.co/8iEaa8n6Cx

6:25 AM - 14 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said sanctions against North Korea will remain in place until it has complete… t.co/nMxHZqWOA5

6:25 AM - 14 Jun 18