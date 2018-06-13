Thursday, 14th June

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - Conor McGregor says he's ready to face up to what happened in a Brooklyn car park.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - History with a handshake: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un making peace in...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Gardai still searching for a motive in a fatal Cork attack as the...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
The latest news update at 5.30pm.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a son says goodbye to his father, an innocent man shot dead while...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Clare Brock
Conor McGregor back in Brooklyn Court, Repairs ongoing after Storm Hector & Cork gets the Royal Treatment - Here's… t.co/ivNFzdxuRX
Ulster Bank announces that it over-charged up to 18,000 business customer accounts an average €2000. So a potential… t.co/mNq70ws834
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/jR0Dmv3day
The ESB says 35 thousand homes and businesses are without power as a result of strong winds. Worst hit areas are G… t.co/IhKJpoRMzI
An orange weather alert remains in place warning of strong winds in Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. The ESB says m… t.co/1wNkytsx8z
A Saudi-led assault on a port city in Yemen is continuing. There was fierce fighting overnight as pro-Government f… t.co/DzhaWVJ8Vs
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camila will arrive today for a two day visit of Cork and Kerry. It's the fou… t.co/8iEaa8n6Cx
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said sanctions against North Korea will remain in place until it has complete… t.co/nMxHZqWOA5