Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Thursday, 14 June 2018

Court for Conor

The MMA fighter to appear in a New York court to answer assault and reckless endangerment charges

Storm Hector Rages On

Crews out across several counties after thousands of homes are left without power following a damaging...

Thursday, 14 June 2018

Grenfell Victims Remembered

72 seconds of silence have been held across the UK to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower...

Thursday, 14 June 2018

Serious crash in County Limerick

Two people have been killed in a two vehicle head-on collision in County Limerick.

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

Gardai in Cork issue fresh appeal

Gardai in Cork investigating the murder of Mikolaj Wilk have issued a fresh appeal for...

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

Irish Ferries

Irish Ferries has come in for strong customer criticism today, over the handling of cancellations of...

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

The Murder Of Mikolaj Wilk

Gardai investigating the murder of Mikolaj Wilk issue a fresh appeal for information as CCTV...

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

Trump Says World Is Safer Now

The Kim and I - the Trump white house sells the message of a post nuclear North Korea.

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

Is The State Failing Young People?

The Children's Ombudsman says the state is failing young people, particularly in the areas of housing...

Wednesday, 13 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/jR0Dmv3day

3:18 PM - 14 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The ESB says 35 thousand homes and businesses are without power as a result of strong winds. Worst hit areas are G… t.co/IhKJpoRMzI

7:42 AM - 14 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An orange weather alert remains in place warning of strong winds in Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. The ESB says m… t.co/1wNkytsx8z

6:54 AM - 14 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A Saudi-led assault on a port city in Yemen is continuing. There was fierce fighting overnight as pro-Government f… t.co/DzhaWVJ8Vs

6:26 AM - 14 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camila will arrive today for a two day visit of Cork and Kerry. It's the fou… t.co/8iEaa8n6Cx

6:25 AM - 14 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said sanctions against North Korea will remain in place until it has complete… t.co/nMxHZqWOA5

6:25 AM - 14 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Conor McGregor is due to appear in court in New York again later. The MMA star faces three counts of assault and o… t.co/m8Ukc3zvAh

6:24 AM - 14 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 - Vigils will take place today to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fir… t.co/njzaKOXmvd

6:24 AM - 14 Jun 18