The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - our brothers in arms
The ESB says 35 thousand homes and businesses are without power as a result of strong winds. Worst hit areas are G… t.co/IhKJpoRMzI
An orange weather alert remains in place warning of strong winds in Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. The ESB says m… t.co/1wNkytsx8z
A Saudi-led assault on a port city in Yemen is continuing. There was fierce fighting overnight as pro-Government f… t.co/DzhaWVJ8Vs
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camila will arrive today for a two day visit of Cork and Kerry. It's the fou… t.co/8iEaa8n6Cx
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said sanctions against North Korea will remain in place until it has complete… t.co/nMxHZqWOA5
Conor McGregor is due to appear in court in New York again later. The MMA star faces three counts of assault and o… t.co/m8Ukc3zvAh
On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 - Vigils will take place today to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fir… t.co/njzaKOXmvd
Fatal crash in Limerick & Fresh appeal in Cork murder investigation - Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second updat… t.co/WWXiPFiU2V