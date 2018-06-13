Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

The Murder Of Mikolaj Wilk

Gardai investigating the murder of Mikolaj Wilk issue a fresh appeal for information as CCTV is analysed.

 

Trump Says World Is Safer Now

The Kim and I - the Trump white house sells the message of a post nuclear North Korea.

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

Is The State Failing Young People?

The Children's Ombudsman says the state is failing young people, particularly in the areas of housing...

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document

It's been hailed as an historic peace deal, which could end a decades-long technical 'state of war'...

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Report recommends figure to women affected by the cervical check scandal

An interim report into the Cervical Check cancer screening scandal, has recommended the payment of two...

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Bomb threat on flight diverted to Shannon airport

Passengers on board a flight diverted to Shannon Airport following a bomb threat have described the...

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un Have Historic Meeting

Promises of a 'Brave New World' as Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet in Singapore

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

A Nuke Free Zone

From threats of 'fire and fury' to 'honest and direct talks' - why 9 months is a very long time in the...

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Emergency Landing At Shannon Airport

Passengers on board a transatlantic flight which was diverted to Shannon last night have described the...

Tuesday, 12 June 2018
3News
@ericgclarke
Two people killed when their car collided with an oil truck on N24 outside Dromkeen, #Limerick this morning are und…

2:04 PM - 13 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
The 2026 @FIFAWorldCup will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the USA

11:57 AM - 13 Jun 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Hi all, I'm doing a piece for TV3 News today on people affected by the Irish Ferries cancellation, if you'd be will…

10:55 AM - 13 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
A ship carrying 629 migrants rescued at sea has set sail for Spain, after being refused permission by Italy and Malta to dock. #3News

6:30 AM - 13 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Helplines reopen this morning for anyone affected by a decision by Irish Ferries to cancel sailings to France this Summer. #3News

6:29 AM - 13 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
A second major wildfire in Colorado has forced the evacuation of 14 hundred homes. #3News

6:29 AM - 13 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Greece has reached an agreement with the country's northern neighbour to end a 27-year dispute over Macedonia's nam…

6:28 AM - 13 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
North Korea's state media is reporting that Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump have accepted invitations to visit each other's countries. #3News

6:28 AM - 13 Jun 18