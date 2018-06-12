Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Wednesday, 13 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Monday, 11 June 2018

Friday, 8th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh

Friday, 08 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 07 June 2018

Wednesday, 06 June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin.

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Friday, 1st June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - our brothers in arms

Friday, 01 June 2018

Thursday, 31st May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - still waters run deep.

Thursday, 31 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@ericgclarke
Follow

Two people killed when their car collided with an oil truck on N24 outside Dromkeen, #Limerick this morning are und… t.co/W48OT2TB18

2:04 PM - 13 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The 2026 @FIFAWorldCup will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the USA

11:57 AM - 13 Jun 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Hi all, I'm doing a piece for TV3 News today on people affected by the Irish Ferries cancellation, if you'd be will… t.co/TqHsJfXdRP

10:55 AM - 13 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A ship carrying 629 migrants rescued at sea has set sail for Spain, after being refused permission by Italy and Malta to dock. #3News

6:30 AM - 13 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Helplines reopen this morning for anyone affected by a decision by Irish Ferries to cancel sailings to France this Summer. #3News

6:29 AM - 13 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A second major wildfire in Colorado has forced the evacuation of 14 hundred homes. #3News

6:29 AM - 13 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Greece has reached an agreement with the country's northern neighbour to end a 27-year dispute over Macedonia's nam… t.co/eI9vpoZrRU

6:28 AM - 13 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

North Korea's state media is reporting that Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump have accepted invitations to visit each other's countries. #3News

6:28 AM - 13 Jun 18