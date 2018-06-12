The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - our brothers in arms
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - still waters run deep.
Two people killed when their car collided with an oil truck on N24 outside Dromkeen, #Limerick this morning are und… t.co/W48OT2TB18
The 2026 @FIFAWorldCup will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the USA
Hi all, I'm doing a piece for TV3 News today on people affected by the Irish Ferries cancellation, if you'd be will… t.co/TqHsJfXdRP
A ship carrying 629 migrants rescued at sea has set sail for Spain, after being refused permission by Italy and Malta to dock. #3News
Helplines reopen this morning for anyone affected by a decision by Irish Ferries to cancel sailings to France this Summer. #3News
A second major wildfire in Colorado has forced the evacuation of 14 hundred homes. #3News
Greece has reached an agreement with the country's northern neighbour to end a 27-year dispute over Macedonia's nam… t.co/eI9vpoZrRU
North Korea's state media is reporting that Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump have accepted invitations to visit each other's countries. #3News