Tuesday, 12 June 2018

US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document

It's been hailed as an historic peace deal, which could end a decades-long technical 'state of war' between the two Koreas. 

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un Have Historic Meeting

Promises of a 'Brave New World' as Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet in Singapore

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

A Nuke Free Zone

From threats of 'fire and fury' to 'honest and direct talks' - why 9 months is a very long time in the...

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Emergency Landing At Shannon Airport

Passengers on board a transatlantic flight which was diverted to Shannon last night have described the...

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Firearm found in Cork attack

A firearm has been found in the car believed to have been used by the gang who attacked a couple in...

Monday, 11 June 2018

Car hijacking in Dublin

Gardai are still trying to trace the man responsible for hijacking a car with a baby in the back

Monday, 11 June 2018

Schedule for Papal visit revealed

The schedule for the upcoming Papal visit was confirmed today. 

Monday, 11 June 2018

Rumours of UK cabinet revolt as Brexit deadline looms

Clock is ticking with rumours of a revolting cabinet as Downing Street struggles to meet its Brexit...

Thursday, 07 June 2018

Death toll rises following volcanic eruption in Guatemala

The death toll from the volcano eruption in Guatemala has risen to 99. Almost two-hundred people are...

Thursday, 07 June 2018
3News
@3newsireland
A childminder has gone on trial accused of causing serious harm to a 10 month old baby. Sandra Higgins of the Beec… t.co/13iwolL3sT

7:05 PM - 12 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/o3dsF2MXsN

6:57 PM - 12 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
WATCH: A controversial multi-million euro plan for more bus lanes may mean fewer front gardens in Dublin. The new b… t.co/5cCEvQbdfY

6:39 PM - 12 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
WATCH: Passengers on board a flight diverted to Shannon Airport following a bomb threat have described the ordeal a… t.co/00OMztfR7d

6:28 PM - 12 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/fpZnpArz8T

5:34 PM - 12 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
On @3NewsIreland at 530 - the #BusConnects plan. What is it? 230km expansion of 16 corridor bus routes, widening ro… t.co/cyFu2EOcZC

4:49 PM - 12 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/1GDNMWNaDC

3:07 PM - 12 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
#CervicalCheck Scandal Latest t.co/gqZrH3u1rM

1:38 PM - 12 Jun 18