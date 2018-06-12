Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un Have Historic Meeting

Promises of a 'Brave New World' as Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet in Singapore

A Nuke Free Zone

From threats of 'fire and fury' to 'honest and direct talks' - why 9 months is a very long time in the...

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Emergency Landing At Shannon Airport

Passengers on board a transatlantic flight which was diverted to Shannon last night have described the...

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Firearm found in Cork attack

A firearm has been found in the car believed to have been used by the gang who attacked a couple in...

Monday, 11 June 2018

Car hijacking in Dublin

Gardai are still trying to trace the man responsible for hijacking a car with a baby in the back

Monday, 11 June 2018

Schedule for Papal visit revealed

The schedule for the upcoming Papal visit was confirmed today. 

Monday, 11 June 2018

Rumours of UK cabinet revolt as Brexit deadline looms

Clock is ticking with rumours of a revolting cabinet as Downing Street struggles to meet its Brexit...

Thursday, 07 June 2018

Death toll rises following volcanic eruption in Guatemala

The death toll from the volcano eruption in Guatemala has risen to 99. Almost two-hundred people are...

Thursday, 07 June 2018

Tributes paid to victim of Wicklow shooting

Investigations continue this lunchtime into the gun attack in County Wicklow yesterday morning.

Wednesday, 06 June 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

#CervicalCheck Scandal Latest t.co/gqZrH3u1rM

1:38 PM - 12 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A female pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in Cahir in Co. Tipperary. She was walking on the har… t.co/MJohaIPDk3

7:47 AM - 12 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

President Trump and Kim Jong-un sign joint document in which Kim commits to 'complete denuclearisation of Korean Pe… t.co/I7C2gajpgE

7:37 AM - 12 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Join us on @IrelandAMTV3 from 7 for full details on a busy news day, including latest pictures from Singapore, wher… t.co/O9ue4ppenP

6:28 AM - 12 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The first non-stop flight from Ireland to mainland China will depart Dublin Airport today. #3News

6:26 AM - 12 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

More than two thousand people have been forced to leave their homes in Colarado, after a wildfire doubled in size in 24 hours. #3News

6:26 AM - 12 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

70 thousand more children are growing up in poverty compared to 10 years ago according to the Society of St Vincent de Paul. #3News

6:25 AM - 12 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Teresa May's Brexit Bill faces a series of crunch votes in the House of Commons today and tomorrow. The British Pri… t.co/XCo6fmCCvr

6:25 AM - 12 Jun 18