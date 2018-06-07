Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Monday, 11 June 2018

Monday, 11th June

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Thursday, 07 June 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Friday, 01 June 2018

Thursday, 31 May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Wednesday, 30 May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Wednesday, 30 May 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Monday, 28 May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Monday, 28 May 2018

Friday, 25 May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Friday, 25 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

EXCLUSIVE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to @gavreilly about Brexit, borders and plans to expand Ireland's internat… t.co/0tC38B3JKQ

8:16 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

3News Exclusive from @gavreilly t.co/bApfhAL2kc

7:14 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/1adFFPKdLu

7:06 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven this evening: -Murder hunt after Cork attack. -Details of Pope's visit confirmed -Singapore summ… t.co/ybmaNF9vC0

6:48 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@anneo_donnell
Follow

The Taoiseach has told #3News that Brexit talks may be extended if it helps to avoid the prospect of a hard Brexit.… t.co/YYXBQvYG5j

6:38 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

@3NewsIreland @TV3Ireland BREAKING: Taoiseach has raised the prospect of Article 50 talks being extended in order t… t.co/qT0qDypJes

6:20 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Coming up on 3News at 5:30 t.co/SNZQ8McEoa

5:29 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

A man remains critically ill in hospital after he was hit by a motorbike while sunbathing in Darndale Park in Coolo… t.co/OBoSHwlWmd

5:23 PM - 11 Jun 18