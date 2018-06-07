Monday, 11th June

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News
EXCLUSIVE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to @gavreilly about Brexit, borders and plans to expand Ireland's internat… t.co/0tC38B3JKQ
3News Exclusive from @gavreilly t.co/bApfhAL2kc
Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/1adFFPKdLu
On 3News at Seven this evening: -Murder hunt after Cork attack. -Details of Pope's visit confirmed -Singapore summ… t.co/ybmaNF9vC0
The Taoiseach has told #3News that Brexit talks may be extended if it helps to avoid the prospect of a hard Brexit.… t.co/YYXBQvYG5j
@3NewsIreland @TV3Ireland BREAKING: Taoiseach has raised the prospect of Article 50 talks being extended in order t… t.co/qT0qDypJes
Coming up on 3News at 5:30 t.co/SNZQ8McEoa
A man remains critically ill in hospital after he was hit by a motorbike while sunbathing in Darndale Park in Coolo… t.co/OBoSHwlWmd