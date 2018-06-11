Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Monday, 11 June 2018

Schedule for Papal visit revealed

The schedule for the upcoming Papal visit was confirmed today. 

Firearm found in Cork attack

A firearm has been found in the car believed to have been used by the gang who attacked a couple in...

Monday, 11 June 2018

Car hijacking in Dublin

Gardai are still trying to trace the man responsible for hijacking a car with a baby in the back

Monday, 11 June 2018

Rumours of UK cabinet revolt as Brexit deadline looms

Clock is ticking with rumours of a revolting cabinet as Downing Street struggles to meet its Brexit...

Thursday, 07 June 2018

Death toll rises following volcanic eruption in Guatemala

The death toll from the volcano eruption in Guatemala has risen to 99. Almost two-hundred people are...

Thursday, 07 June 2018

Tributes paid to victim of Wicklow shooting

Investigations continue this lunchtime into the gun attack in County Wicklow yesterday morning.

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

Leaving and junior cert exams get underway

It's day one for more than 120 thousand Junior and Leaving Cert students.  

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

One dead, two seriously injured after shooting at Bray Boxing Club

A 30-year-old man has died and two others have been injured in a shooting in county...

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Survivors of Magdalene Laundries gather in Dublin ahead of reception

Survivors of the Magdalene Laundries from Ireland and abroad are gathering in Dublin this lunchtime...

Tuesday, 05 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven this evening: -Murder hunt after Cork attack. -Details of Pope's visit confirmed -Singapore summ… t.co/ybmaNF9vC0

6:48 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@anneo_donnell
Follow

The Taoiseach has told #3News that Brexit talks may be extended if it helps to avoid the prospect of a hard Brexit.… t.co/YYXBQvYG5j

6:38 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

@3NewsIreland @TV3Ireland BREAKING: Taoiseach has raised the prospect of Article 50 talks being extended in order t… t.co/qT0qDypJes

6:20 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Coming up on 3News at 5:30 t.co/SNZQ8McEoa

5:29 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

A man remains critically ill in hospital after he was hit by a motorbike while sunbathing in Darndale Park in Coolo… t.co/OBoSHwlWmd

5:23 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Coming up on #3news at 5:30: - gardaí find gun in investigation of Ballincollig killing - the latest on car hijacki… t.co/1VYnTD1CaP

5:23 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/MBCQ2dHkN9

5:20 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/SeCc0GIj5Z

3:03 PM - 11 Jun 18