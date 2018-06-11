Schedule for Papal visit revealed

The schedule for the upcoming Papal visit was confirmed today.
A firearm has been found in the car believed to have been used by the gang who attacked a couple in...
Gardai are still trying to trace the man responsible for hijacking a car with a baby in the back
Clock is ticking with rumours of a revolting cabinet as Downing Street struggles to meet its Brexit...
The death toll from the volcano eruption in Guatemala has risen to 99. Almost two-hundred people are...
Investigations continue this lunchtime into the gun attack in County Wicklow yesterday morning.
It's day one for more than 120 thousand Junior and Leaving Cert students.
A 30-year-old man has died and two others have been injured in a shooting in county...
Survivors of the Magdalene Laundries from Ireland and abroad are gathering in Dublin this lunchtime...
