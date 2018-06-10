Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Monday, 11 June 2018

Monday, 11th June

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Gardai still searching for a motive in a fatal Cork attack as the Polish community reacts with horror, to the violent break-in

Sunday, 10th June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Sunday, 10 June 2018

Saturday, 9th June

The latest news update at 5.30pm.

Saturday, 09 June 2018

Friday, 8th June

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a son says goodbye to his father, an innocent man shot dead while...

Friday, 08 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 07 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Clare Brock

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

Tuesday, 5th June

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - one dead, two injured as a gunman opens fire inside a gym in Bray in...

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Monday, 4th June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Geraldine Lynagh

Monday, 04 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Sunday, 03 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven this evening: -Murder hunt after Cork attack. -Details of Pope's visit confirmed -Singapore summ… t.co/ybmaNF9vC0

6:48 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@anneo_donnell
Follow

The Taoiseach has told #3News that Brexit talks may be extended if it helps to avoid the prospect of a hard Brexit.… t.co/YYXBQvYG5j

6:38 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

@3NewsIreland @TV3Ireland BREAKING: Taoiseach has raised the prospect of Article 50 talks being extended in order t… t.co/qT0qDypJes

6:20 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Coming up on 3News at 5:30 t.co/SNZQ8McEoa

5:29 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

A man remains critically ill in hospital after he was hit by a motorbike while sunbathing in Darndale Park in Coolo… t.co/OBoSHwlWmd

5:23 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Coming up on #3news at 5:30: - gardaí find gun in investigation of Ballincollig killing - the latest on car hijacki… t.co/1VYnTD1CaP

5:23 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/MBCQ2dHkN9

5:20 PM - 11 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/SeCc0GIj5Z

3:03 PM - 11 Jun 18