Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Sunday, 10 June 2018

Sunday, 10th June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Saturday, 9th June

The latest news update at 5.30pm.

Saturday, 09 June 2018

Friday, 8th June

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a son says goodbye to his father, an innocent man shot dead while...

Friday, 08 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 07 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Clare Brock

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

Tuesday, 5th June

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - one dead, two injured as a gunman opens fire inside a gym in Bray in...

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Monday, 4th June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Geraldine Lynagh

Monday, 04 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Sunday, 03 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Saturday, 02 June 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

NEWS REPORT: A 34-year-old Polish man has died and a woman has been seriously injured after an assault at a house… t.co/tCMbahSk9e

6:08 PM - 10 Jun 18

3News
@garethoconnor
Follow

Producing 3News at 5:30 - Cork murder probe, Bray death, #TrumpKimSummit, #G7 tensions, Tipp out of hurling champio… t.co/1tOBytWUxk

5:33 PM - 10 Jun 18

3News
@PaulByrne_1
Follow

Cork murder victim is named. More live from the scene @5.30 #3News

5:33 PM - 10 Jun 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, a 45 year old man, found with a serious head injury in Bray at around 2 on Saturday morning, has… t.co/Ooxgbk8FOy

5:32 PM - 10 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Man dies in Co. Cork attack -Garda probe into Bray death -Leaders arrive… t.co/EMMeGFndRS

5:15 PM - 10 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Sport: Rafael Nadal beats Dominic Thiem in straight sets to win his 11th French Open tennis title

5:02 PM - 10 Jun 18

3News
@CarolineTwohig
Follow

On 3news at 5.30 - Horrific attack in Ballincollig leaves one man dead and a woman seriously injured, @PaulByrne_1… t.co/nDOYyvdU5C

4:47 PM - 10 Jun 18

3News
@CarolineTwohig
Follow

Also on @3NewsIreland at 5.30 Investigation after a man found with head injuries in Bray dies in hospital, A young… t.co/z8A62N7t79

4:47 PM - 10 Jun 18