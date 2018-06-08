Saturday, 9th June

The latest news update at 5.30pm.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
WATCH: Family doctors have held an emergency meeting to discuss the outcome of the abortion referendum. GPs are cal… t.co/yuUtz1X83I
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Up to 200 new jobs for Wicklow -GP concerns over abortion law -Allies divided - te… t.co/9JM7AVQkh2
The @NAGPIrl respects the decision of the people in the 8th Referendum but say there's been no discussion to date b… t.co/0GIYcsT0ZE
Sport: Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to win French Open, her first tennis Grand Slam title.
Doctors have called on the Health Minister to clarify plans for abortion services following the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.
U.S. President Donald Trump due to make remarks at G7 Summit, before leaving the meeting early.
Sport: Australia beat Ireland 18-9 in international rugby test match in Brisbane.
19 Afghan police reportedly killed in Taliban attack in Kunduz province.