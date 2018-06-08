Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Saturday, 09 June 2018

Saturday, 9th June

The latest news update at 5.30pm.

Friday, 8th June

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a son says goodbye to his father, an innocent man shot dead while...

Friday, 08 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 07 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Clare Brock

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

Tuesday, 5th June

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - one dead, two injured as a gunman opens fire inside a gym in Bray in...

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Monday, 4th June

Monday, 4th June
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Geraldine Lynagh

Monday, 04 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Sunday, 03 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Saturday, 02 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 01 June 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Family doctors have held an emergency meeting to discuss the outcome of the abortion referendum. GPs are cal… t.co/yuUtz1X83I

6:13 PM - 9 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Up to 200 new jobs for Wicklow -GP concerns over abortion law -Allies divided - te… t.co/9JM7AVQkh2

5:19 PM - 9 Jun 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

The @NAGPIrl respects the decision of the people in the 8th Referendum but say there's been no discussion to date b… t.co/0GIYcsT0ZE

4:54 PM - 9 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Sport: Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to win French Open, her first tennis Grand Slam title.

4:21 PM - 9 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Doctors have called on the Health Minister to clarify plans for abortion services following the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

4:10 PM - 9 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

U.S. President Donald Trump due to make remarks at G7 Summit, before leaving the meeting early.

3:12 PM - 9 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Sport: Australia beat Ireland 18-9 in international rugby test match in Brisbane.

1:04 PM - 9 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

19 Afghan police reportedly killed in Taliban attack in Kunduz province.

12:19 PM - 9 Jun 18