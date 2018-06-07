Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Friday, 08 June 2018

Friday, 8th June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 07 June 2018

Wednesday, 06 June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin.

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Friday, 1st June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - our brothers in arms

Friday, 01 June 2018

Thursday, 31st May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - still waters run deep.

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Wednesday, 30th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Shining the light on another dark chapter

Wednesday, 30 May 2018

Tuesday, 29th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Who killed Cameron Reilly?

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Monday, 28th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - after the 8th

Monday, 28 May 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

US celebrity chef and writer Anthony Bourdain found dead aged 61, his employer CNN says.

12:40 PM - 8 Jun 18

3News
@RCarrollTV3
Follow

Bray shooting victim Bobby Messet’s coffin arrives for his funeral mass in Kilmacanogue. More on @3NewsIreland at 1… t.co/c3zEy6nu2C

12:31 PM - 8 Jun 18

3News
@3NewsIreland
Follow

We're hiring! 3News is looking for a reporter to join our team #jobfairy t.co/yMnAVAN8fP

12:20 PM - 8 Jun 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News at 12.30. Coming up, tributes paid to Bray shooting victim Bobby Messet, as he is laid to rest in Co. Wicklow.

12:00 PM - 8 Jun 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

Taoiseach becomes the first serving Irish head of government to visit headquarters of the Loyal Orange Institution.… t.co/V8hHgudBju

11:45 AM - 8 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Deadline is today for 3News reporter job. Join our team! #jobfairy t.co/hiK1XKx2rK

10:15 AM - 8 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The funeral for the bystander killed in Tuesday's gun attack at the Bray boxing club takes place this morning. Fath… t.co/15OKeFDTay

6:36 AM - 8 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

G7 leaders are set to raise concerns with Donald Trump over his imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium when t… t.co/UNjRbG1n2M

6:36 AM - 8 Jun 18